QPR move to allay Austin foot injury concerns

Rangers' leading goalscorer left Loftus Road on crutches on Saturday after sustaining a foot injury in a 1-0 defeat against Southampton.

It was reported that Austin, who has scored 13 goals for the managerless London club, could be out for the rest of the season but QPR on Sunday revealed that the former Burnley man will make a swift recovery.

"@chazaustin9 has suffered bruising to his right foot and will miss Tuesday's trip to @SunderlandAFC. Nothing too serious #QPR." said a tweet from the relegation-threatened club.

That update came following a post from QPR chairman Tony Fernandes, who also gave a positive news about Austin.

"Pleased to let you know that Charlie will only miss one game. Just heard from the doc. I know many were very concerned so letting u know asap." Fernandes revealed.

Austin is set to return for Saturday's trip to fellow strugglers Hull City.