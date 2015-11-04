QPR relieve Ramsey of duties, Warnock placed in temporary charge

Championship side QPR have relieved head coach Chris Ramsey of his duties and placed Neil Warnock in temporary charge of first-team affairs.

Ramsey initially took the reins at Loftus Road following the resignation of Harry Redknapp in February, before he was given the role on a permanent basis.

However, Ramsey failed to prevent QPR from being relegated from the Premier League and the club finished bottom of the table.

Despite hanging on to key personnel such as Charlie Austin, Matt Phillips and Leroy Fer during in the second tier, QPR find themselves 13th after 15 matches – a 1-0 loss at Derby County on Tuesday sealing Ramsey's fate.

"It's no secret that we expected to sell some key players in the summer transfer window, and as such, our target at the start of the season reflected that," director of football Les Ferdinand told QPR's official website.

"However, keeping these players at the club has seen the mandate change, owing to what we believe this squad is capable of. We're all desperately disappointed it hasn't worked out with Chris. He has had to deal with this shift in expectation and has worked incredibly hard in doing so."

Former Sheffield United and Crystal Palace boss Warnock led QPR to the Premier League as champions during his first spell in charge, but was sacked in January 2012 and replaced by Mark Hughes.

Warnock returned to Loftus Road in an advisory role last month and will be in charge while QPR search for Ramsey's successor.