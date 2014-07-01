QPR still in Zamora talks but seven released

Andrew Johnson, Stephane Mbia and Aaron Hughes headline the list of players who have been let go by the Premier League club following the end of their contracts.

But they remain in negotiations with the likes of Zamora, goalkeeper Rob Green and midfielder Gary O'Neil about new deals.

Zamora wrote his name into the club's history books with the injury-time winner in QPR's 1-0 win over Derby County in the Championship play-off final at Wembley.

"The club can confirm it is in preliminary discussions with Rob Green, Armand Troare, Alejandro Faurlin, Gary O'Neil and Bobby Zamora regarding their futures, although at this stage no deals have been finalised," a statement on the club's official website read.

QPR also added that midfielder Jermaine Jenas – on the comeback trail from a serious knee injury – would continue his recovery at the club's training ground, with his contract also having expired.

Johnson made 24 appearances for QPR in two seasons, scoring two goals, while Mbia – who spent last season on loan at Sevilla – played 32 times for the club.

Hughes only joined in January but made 11 appearances last term.

Hogan Ephraim, Luke Young, Angelo Balanta and Tom Hitchcock have also been released.