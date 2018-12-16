Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO, jokes Sampdoria coach

Sampdoria boss Marco Giampaolo joked veteran striker Fabio Quagliarella "should be protected by UNESCO" following his goal against Parma.

Quagliarella struck in the 69th minute of Sampdoria's 2-0 win on Sunday, moments after Gianluca Caprari had opened the scoring.

The 35-year-old now has nine goals to his name in Serie A this term, having netted 19 last season, and Giampaolo is in awe of Quagliarella's evergreen form.

"Quagliarella should be protected by UNESCO as a world heritage site," Giampaolo joked on DAZN.

"He is immortal. There really are no more words to say about him."

6 - Fabio has scored in six consecutive Serie A games in the same campaign for the first time in his career. Paramount.December 16, 2018

Sampdoria sit seventh in Serie A, having gone unbeaten in their last four fixtures, with Quagliarella having scored five goals during that run.