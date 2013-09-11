Quagliarella was not eyeing Juventus exit

The 30-year-old was frequently linked with a switch away from the Serie A champions in the close-season after struggling for game time under Antonio Conte.

The Italian scored nine goals in 27 league appearances in the title-winning campaign, but of those matches he featured in, just 13 were starts.

And despite being overlooked for the league opener against Sampdoria, Quagliarella's representative has confirmed that he remains committed to the side.

"Fabio didn't want to leave Juventus," Bozzo told Tuttomercatoweb.

"He simply asked for more space in the side because he knows he can be of use. And boss Antonio Conte has always believed in him.

"Quagliarella received a number of offers from Italy and abroad, but the club decided to keep him because he is part of the project and considered an important player.

"Then it is only normal that you have to accept the rotation policy when you are part of a great side."