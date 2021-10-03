Queen’s Park return to League One summit after draw with Montrose

Queen’s Park returned to the top of the Scottish League One table but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Montrose.

Luca Connell’s free-kick against the bar was the closest either side came in the first half, and it was the hosts who took the lead in the 54th minute when Michael Doyle’s chip found Connor Smith, and he slotted in after going around the goalkeeper.

But Montrose only had to wait 14 minutes to equalise, Cammy Ballantyne squaring the ball across the face of goal, where Lewis Milne applied the finishing touch.

Queen’s Park, who are still unbeaten this season, lead Cove Rangers on goal difference, while Montrose stay sixth.