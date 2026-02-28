How to watch Leeds United vs Man City: Live streams & TV details as Pep Guardiola's side bid to keep pressure on Arsenal

Watch Leeds vs Man City today as both sides have lots to play for in terms of their own individual aims, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Leeds vs Man City key information • Date: Saturday, 28 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET • Venue: Elland Road, Leeds • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Leeds United are bidding to edge ever closer to Premier League survival as they host Manchester City at Elland Road today.

Pep Guardiola's side can again close the gap on leaders Arsenal to just two points with a win in South Yorkshire, so this one promises plenty of fireworks.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Leeds vs Man City online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Leeds vs Man City in the UK

Leeds vs Man City is this week's Saturday teatime kick-off in the Premier League and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the UK.

It will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event and subscribers can stream the match on Sky Go.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports With 215 live games, Sky Sports has no shortage of action this Premier League season. Existing Sky TV customers can add Sky Sports for £22 per month, while new customers can sign up for £35 per month on a plan that also includes Sky Stream and Netflix.

Watch Leeds vs Man City from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Leeds vs Man City is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Leeds vs Man City in the US

Leeds vs Man City is one of this week's Premier League games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock, the official streaming platform of NBC Sports.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Leeds vs Man City in Australia

Fans in Australia can watch Leeds vs Man City through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

