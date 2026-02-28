Can I watch Burnley vs Brentford on TV? Live streams & broadcast information as the Bees look to keep up their European bid

Watch Burnley vs Brentford today as the Clarets try to keep their survival hopes alive, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Burnley vs Brentford key information • Date: Saturday, 28 February 2026 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Turf Moor, Burnley • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

The woes of Wolverhampton Wanderers have allowed Burnley to escape the worst of the shade warranted by their performance as a promoted side in the Premier League this season.

They kick off Saturday's game against Brentford odds-on to be relegated and with 19 points from 26 matches. Two of their four wins came at Turf Moor and it can't be a happy place to be.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Burnley vs Brentford online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Burnley vs Brentford on TV in the UK?

Burnley vs Brentford is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

If you're visiting the UK from another country you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Burnley vs Brentford from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Burnley vs Brentford. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Get 70% off NordVPN



🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock

🎁 Free Amazon gift card

Watch Burnley vs Brentford in the US

Burnley vs Brentford will be shown in the United States on NBC and its official streaming platform, Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock has had a price rise ahead of the new season, but with half of all Premier League games streaming live, it's still a decent investment for soccer fans, with plenty of content beyond that, too. $10.99 is the new monthly starting price.

How to watch Burnley vs Brentford in Australia

Fans in Australia can enjoy Burnley vs Brentford through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Want every single Premier League live stream in one place, plus the Champions League? At AU$32 per month, Stan Sport is a steal for football fans down under. Just add the Stan Sport package to the base Stan plan and you'll be streaming the action within minutes.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Burnley vs Brentford: Premier League preview

If the Clarets are becoming a cautionary tale about managerial turnover the downsides of being a little too good for the Championship and seldom good enough for the Premier League, their next opponents are showing what's actually achievable.

Seventh-placed Brentford are in their fifth season as a Premier League club and are demonstrating their resilience.

Manager Keith Andrews has taken the baton from Thomas Frank and the Bees are thriving, so much so that a new long-term deal is now in place.

Burnley's patience with Scott Parker is likely to run out long before his counterpart's fresh contract. Relegation is in the post and no amount of Thom Browne clobber is going to stop it from being delivered.

Tickets

Get VIP Burnley tickets HERE with Seat Unique! Burnley hospitality at the historic Turf Moor provides exclusive lounge access and padded seats with superb views. Guests enjoy inclusive drinks, delicious gourmet dining options, and a matchday programme. Live entertainment and Q&As with club legends are also featured, creating a luxurious and comprehensive matchday experience for all groups.

Conversely, Brentford are living the high life. Prior to last weekend's aberration against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Bees had beaten Aston Villa and Newcastle United before drawing with Arsenal.

They've been in the top eight places in the Premier League for the better part of two months and if it seems there's not much Brentford can't do this season, try this on for size: they're the only team yet to draw away from home.

The corresponding fixture at the end of November went the way of Brentford but they made hard work of it. Zian Flemming equalised for Burnley in the 85th minute only for Igor Thiago's second goal and a stoppage-time cushion courtesy of Dango Ouattara kept the three points in west London.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 1-1 Brentford

Having observed a lack of away draws on Brentford's record this season, there's only really one outcome here.