Queiroz describes draw as 'football feast'

Seven yellow cards were dished out by Mexican referee Benito Archundia in the first half of their final Group G match at the splendid Moses Mabhida Stadium and he could have flashed more in a scrappy 45 minutes that only produced one decent chance.

While no player went into the book after the break, play was broken up time and time again by niggling challenges and fluffed passes and the 62,712 spectators resorted to Mexican waves to keep themselves amused.

"It was a great spectacle, a feast of football. Brazil played very strongly in the first few minutes. After that initial period of domination, Portugal slowly started to control the game, attacking when we had possession."

"We attacked, they defended and vice versa. It was a great game of football and the players played extremely well."

There were high hopes among fans in Durban's bars on Thursday night that the two sides would rise to the occasion and grace the magnificent stadium with a World Cup classic.

But instead of the 6-2 scoreline from the last time the two sides met in a friendly in Brazil, the game petered out as Portugal dug in a for a draw ensuring qualification for the second round.

Queiroz declined to comment when asked by a reporter why he looked so irritated on the touchline.

"We are here to celebrate our qualification for the round of 16," he told a news conference. "It's a great day for the Portuguese language. Football was speaking in Portuguese."

Portugal received four of the seven yellow cards, but Queiroz blamed his opponents when asked why the first half had been so bad tempered.

"You'd have to ask that question of Brazil, not us."

