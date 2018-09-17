The quickest to 50 Premier League goals as Silva reaches milestone
Manchester City's David Silva is one of 100 players to have scored 50 Premier League goals, but who got there the quickest?
David Silva became the 100th player to score 50 Premier League goals when he converted from close range during Manchester City's 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.
The midfielder celebrated the half-century in his 253rd appearance in the competition, understandably some way short of the pace set by the 10 players to reach the milestone the quickest.
Harry Kane (90 matches), Michael Owen (98 matches) and Wayne Rooney (146 matches) are among the notable absentees from that list, which we have compiled using Opta data.
50 - David Silva has scored his 50th Premier League goal, becoming the fifth player to do so for (Aguero, Toure, Tevez and Dzeko). Indomitable. September 15, 2018
Fewest matches to score 50 Premier League goals
10. Ian Wright (87)
9. Luis Suarez (86)
8. Diego Costa (85)
=7. Kevin Phillips (83)
=7. Thierry Henry (83)
5. Sergio Aguero (81)
4. Fernando Torres (72)
3. Ruud van Nistelrooy (68)
2. Alan Shearer (66)
1. Andrew Cole (65)
