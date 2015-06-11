Quinteros confident of crashing Chile party

Ecuador coach Gustavo Quinteros said he is confident of spoiling Chile's Copa America party on home soil, when they kick off the tournament on Thursday.

Chile, led by coach Jorge Sampaoli, are among the favourites to challenge for the trophy, but Quinteros claims he has his opposite number figured out.

"We know enough. We know how to play against Sampaoli's teams," he told a news conference.

"I have faith that the team will play well and will grow during the tournament. I have no doubts that the team will respond well."

The hosts may boast far more star quality than Ecuador, but the 50-year-old Quinteros insisted there are no special plans to deal with the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Arturo Vidal or Eduardo Vargas.

"Chile have speed in the transitions, they are very fast," he added.

"We will try to counter them. We are not worried about one single player."

Ecuador have a poor record in the Copa America with a fourth-place finish in 1993 their best effort.

Despite qualifying for three of the four World Cups since the start of the century, Ecuador have not made it past the opening round of the Copa America since 1997.

Furthermore, their form has been mixed with defeats against Mexico and Argentina coming earlier in the year before a draw and win against Panama.

"We have an obligation to represent our country well and make up for bad campaigns in the past," Quinteros continued.

"We want to reverse the results against Mexico and Argentina."

Ecuador midfielder Christian Noboa said his side were looking to capitalise on the burden on Chile to perform.

"The pressure is all on them," the PAOK man said.

"We have come here to win."

Ecuador's plans for the Copa have been hampered by Antonio Valencia, Felipe Caicedo, Angel Mena and Michael Arroyo being ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Forward Jaime Ayovi has also been sidelined for the Copa after a muscle sprain, to give Ecuador an even tougher task.

"Ayovi's exit has hurt us a lot," said Noboa.

"But the group is united and we want to play a good Copa America."