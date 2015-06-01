Quinteros cuts Banguera, Hidalgo for Chile showpiece

Gustavo Quinteros finalised Ecuador's Copa America squad, with goalkeeper Maximo Banguera and midfielder Fernando Hidalgo the most experienced players cut.

Barcelona SC custodian Banguera (27 caps) and Liga de Quito's Hidalgo (13) were among the seven players omitted, as coach Quinteros finalised the list of 23 that will be available for their Group A campaign against hosts Chile, Mexico and Bolivia.

Manchester United winger Antonio Valencia had already been cut due to a left ankle injury, while Emelec's Angel Mena (hamstring) also missed out.

Others overlooked included Luis Romero, Robert Arboleda and Pedro Larrea.

Midfielders Michael Arroyo and Renato Ibarra will travel to Chile despite being under injury clouds, with Quinteros able to test his squad in two friendlies against Panama on Wednesday and Saturday before the tournament opener against Chile on June 11.

Ecuador squad: Librado Azcona (Independiente del Valle), Alexander Dominguez (Liga de Quito), Esteban Dreer (Emelec); Gabriel Achilier (Emelec), Walter Ayovi (Pachuca), Oscar Bagui (Emelec), Frickson Erazo (Gremio), Arturo Mina (Independiente del Valle), Jhon Narvaez (Emelec), Juan Carlos Paredes (Watford), Mario Pineida (Independiente del Valle); Michael Arroyo (America), Juan Cazares (Banfield), Jonathan Gonzalez (Universidad de Guadalajara), Renato Ibarra (Vitesse), Osbaldo Lastra (Emelec), Fidel Martinez (Pumas UNAM), Christian Noboa (PAOK), Pedro Quinonez (Emelec); Jaime Ayovi (Godoy Cruz), Miller Bolanos (Emelec), Jefferson Montero (Swansea), Enner Valencia (West Ham)