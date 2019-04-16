Rafa Benitez could sign a new Newcastle deal – if certain assurances are met

Newcastle are desperate to keep ex-Liverpool boss Rafa Benitez at the helm again next season, by which time they could be under new ownership.

The Spaniard is willing to sign but wants assurances from the club first, according to ChronicleLive.

Benitez has received lucrative offers from China and the Middle East, but would like to keep managing at the top level of European football.

Newcastle all but secured their Premier League status with a 1-0 win over Leicester last weekend.

As a result, Benitez is happy to continue with the Toon - as long as it's on his terms.

The 58-year-old wants a clearer recruitment process and the club to speed up its decision making behind the scenes.

Benitez has also requested that Newcastle make improvements to their training ground and academy, while not ruling out signing older players whose experience can prove invaluable in the Premier League.

READ MORE...

RANKED! Every Premier League manager by how long they'd survive in Game of Thrones

QUIZ Can you name the 59 outfield players with 30+ Premier League appearances this season?