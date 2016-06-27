Raffael extends contract with Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Monchengadbach forward Raffael has extended his contract with the club until 2019.

The 31-year-old's deal had been due to expire in 2017, but he has now reached an agreement to stay with the Bundesliga outfit for another year.

Raffael moved to Borussia Park in 2013 from Dynamo Kiev, and has netted 44 goals in 116 appearances in all competitions since then.

Last season, the Brazilian supplied 13 strikes and 10 assists in 31 league outings. Only Robert Lewandowski, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Thomas Muller had a hand in more Bundesliga goals across the campaign.

In a statement announcing the new contract on Gladbach's official website, the club insisted they intend to retain key men like Raffael.

"Borussia can continue to plan with their top performers on board," it read.

"In his three seasons at the club to date, Raffael has always indisputably been a top performer."