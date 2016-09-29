Raffael suffers fresh injury setback

Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed Brazilian striker Raffael has suffered a fresh injury setback, shortly after recovering from an adductor problem.

The forward was substituted shortly after half-time in Gladbach's Champions League match against Barcelona on Wednesday after damaging his left hamstring.

Gladbach revealed in a statement that Raffael underwent an MRI scan on Thursday to uncover the injury, but no timescale was set for his recovery.

Raffael missed Gladbach's last two Bundesliga matches against Leipzig and Ingolstadt and is now expected to miss their game on Sunday against Schalke.

"This was due to a strain in his right adductor muscle, meaning this injury is not linked to his last one," the Gladbach statement said.