Rafinha boost for Barcelona

Barcelona have received some encouraging news from the treatment table as Rafinha has been given the medical all-clear after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to a knee injury.

The 23-year-old has been out of action since tearing his anterior cruciate ligament in the 1-1 Champions League draw with Roma back in September 2015.

He recently returned to the training pitch and is now at the disposal of head coach Luis Enrique again.

"Rafinha received the medical green light on Thursday to provide a boost to the morning training session following Wednesday's Champions League win over Arsenal," a statement on the official Barcelona website reads.

"The Brazil international suffered a serious injury on September 16 against Roma in the group stages of the Champions League. After coming on as a substitute, the midfielder was on the receiving end of a tackle from [Radja] Nainggolan, which resulted in Rafinha tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

"Before the injury, Rafinha was in top form having played six matches at the start of the season, four of which were as a starter. His return comes as at an ideal point of the campaign with important games ahead."