Rafinha a doubt for Hamburg clash

Rafinha is a doubt for Bayern Munich's clash against Hamburg on Friday due to a knee injury.

The full-back sustained the knock in Bayern's 2-1 friendly defeat against Karlsruher and will be unable to train over the coming days.

"Rafinha sustained some knee bruising in [Saturday's] loss and be out of action for the next few days," read a post on Bayern's Twitter.

Champions Bayern are set to resume their Bundesliga campaign at Volksparkstadion having opened up an eight-point lead over Borussia Dortmund before the mid-season break.

Rafinha has made 14 league appearances for Bayern this season.