Rafinha signs Bayern contract extension

Bayern Munich have handed Rafinha a contract extension that will keep the full-back at the Bundesliga champions until 2018.

The 31-year-old Brazil international has made 186 appearances for Bayern since joining the club from Genoa in 2011.

Rafinha, who has made eight Bundesliga appearances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, expressed his delight at putting pen to paper.

"I am very happy about the contract extension. I've been here for almost six years. FC Bayern is like a second family and one of the best clubs in the world," he said.

"I want to win as many more trophies with FC Bayern as possible."

Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge was also pleased to have completed the deal.

"Rafinha is important to us out on the field of play, but he is also much loved in the dressing room," he said.