"Remarkable" Manchester City must now target the treble, says Raheem Sterling

Raheem Sterling is targeting a treble after Manchester City won the League Cup on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley to lift the trophy for the third season in a row.

Despite Liverpool's shock 3-0 loss to Watford on Saturday, City remain 22 points adrift of top spot in the Premier League.

However, the reigning champions have the chance to progress to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup when they face Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

City are also in pole position to advance to the last eight of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

And Sterling wants to add another two trophies to the club's cabinet following Sunday's success.

"The league has been difficult," he told Sky Sports. "We won one title so far and we're still in the running for two more so we we're fully focused and ready to do the business.

"We just have to keep focused and that's what we've done here.

"It's so hard to [win it] for three years on the bounce and that's what we have done - we just need to keep going and winning trophies."

City have now won eight of the last nine competitions they have entered, and Sterling believes it will be difficult for another team to replicate that achievement.

"I think the fact that we've won eight of nine is incredible - it's remarkable," he added. "I think it will be so difficult to do it again, not just for ourselves but for our opponents - it's the consistency.

"For this club it's not just about one title, it's about every game we play and every title we play for counts and try to win and that is the best thing we can give for this club.

"Sometimes you win a title and then after cannot win a title for a long time.

"What is important is everybody knows we have the responsibility to fight and try to win the games and titles and that means a lot."