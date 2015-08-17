Rahman excited by Chelsea opportunity

Baba Rahman has thanked Augsburg and their supporters following his move to Chelsea and says a move to the Premier League champions was too good to turn down.

Ghana full-back Rahman moved to Stamford Bridge for an undisclosed fee on Sunday, bringing an end to weeks of speculation.

Rahman is excited by the prospect of playing in England, but took time to pay tribute to his former club who he helped to an impressive fifth-placed finish in the Bundesliga last term.

"I have made this decision and it is really not easy because I felt good at Augsburg," he told the German club's official website.

"But the move to England is a very big opportunity for me to play at a top club like Chelsea, so I would like to take this step.

"I am really looking forward to playing with many great footballers.

"For me last season was absolutely amazing. I am very proud to have been a part of this fantastic team.

"I want to thank the fans for their great support and wish the entire team all the best. I hope they have another successful season."