Raiola made €27m on Pogba move, reveals Juventus director

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed that Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola made €27million on the France international's move to Manchester United.

United paid a transfer fee of €105m, potentially rising to €110m, for the 23-year-old and Juventus have made it clear a big chunk of that fee ended up in Raiola's pocket, even if they still made a €72m profit on the midfielder themselves.

"We signed Pogba from Manchester United at the end of his contract for a fee of €1.5m in order to prevent the English club from starting a legal procedure that could have delayed his registration," Marotta said at the club's annual shareholders' assembly.

"The agreement with the player resulted in a number of costs for activities carried out by agents and advisors.

"After four years at Juventus, he decided to return to England. He wanted to move at all costs, and not just for the money. We could also have met his demands, but that would have resulted in unrest in the dressing room.

"The sale to United earned us €105m plus €5m in bonuses, a clause that gets triggered if he signs a new deal with United or is sold for more than €50m.

"This results in a profit of €95m, of which €27m will be paid to Mino Raiola and his company. Taking fees into account, our net profit on Pogba comes at €72m."