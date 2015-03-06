Raiola: Rodgers helping Balotelli grow
Brendan Rodgers is working Mario Balotelli harder than any other manager he has player for and the Liverpool striker is growing as a person as a result, according to the player's agent.
Italy international Balotelli endured a tought start to his Anfield career and has failed to nail down a regular starting berth since joining from Milan last August.
However, the former Manchester City striker has shown a notable improvement in recent matches.
And Balotelli's representive, Mino Raiola, credits manager Rodgers for helping his client's development.
"Right now, I think Mario has a very interesting development for his career," he told RMC.
"He has found a coach who asks of him things that had never been requested of him until now, including the discipline of running without the ball.
"This allows him to grow as a person and as a football player.
"He'll come out even stronger. He is proud of his team and that is the most important."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.