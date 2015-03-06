Raiola: Rodgers helping Balotelli grow

Italy international Balotelli endured a tought start to his Anfield career and has failed to nail down a regular starting berth since joining from Milan last August.

However, the former Manchester City striker has shown a notable improvement in recent matches.

And Balotelli's representive, Mino Raiola, credits manager Rodgers for helping his client's development.

"Right now, I think Mario has a very interesting development for his career," he told RMC.

"He has found a coach who asks of him things that had never been requested of him until now, including the discipline of running without the ball.

"This allows him to grow as a person and as a football player.

"He'll come out even stronger. He is proud of his team and that is the most important."