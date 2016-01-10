Rakitic in contract talks with Barcelona

Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has confirmed he is in contract talks with the Camp Nou club.

The Croatia international joined Barca from Sevilla in June 2014 and helped his new side to a historic treble in his debut campaign, followed by winning the Club World Cup this season.

Rakitic still has three-and-a-half years left to run on his current deal, but revealed he is already in discussions over fresh terms.

"I have a contract until 2019, but we already started negotiating about renewal," he told 24 sata.

"I know it will be very hard to equal 2015, but I will try to make 2016 at least as good. No one ever defended the Champions League title, there is our motivation.

"My favourite moment of 2015 was scoring a goal in the Champions League final. Last year was great both in my professional and private life. My wife is pregnant, we will have second daughter in four months."

Close-season signing Arda Turan is now involved with Barca after their transfer ban came to an end in January, but Rakitic is unconcerned by the increased midfield competition.

"I am not worried about Turan's arrival," he said.

"During this year and half I have proven what I am capable of and how important I am for Barcelona team, so I am not worried for my place in starting line-up."

Rakitic insisted he is happy with Barcelona's form under Luis Enrique, despite drawing three of their last five matches in La Liga.

He continued: "There is no reason to be afraid for Barcelona, yes we had three draws but we were better than opponent in all those matches.

"We did not have luck and we missed too any chances, but there is no panic."