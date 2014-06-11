Rakitic excited by 'dream' Barcelona switch

The 26-year-old is expected to move to Camp Nou after he has represented Croatia at the FIFA World Cup.

And Rakitic is thrilled to be on the verge of a move to the Catalan outfit, who are looking to rebuild their squad after missing out on the Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey trophies last season.

"I am very happy," Rakitic told Catalan newspaper Sport. "It is a dream come true."

Reports in Spain suggest Barcelona have agreed a deal in the region of €20 million for the Croatia International.

Rakitic's arrival is thought to mean Cesc Fabregas will be leaving Barcelona, with Premier League duo Chelsea and Manchester United heavily linked with his signature.

Barcelona appointed Luis Enrique as head coach last month after parting company with Gerardo Martino, who lasted just one season at the helm.