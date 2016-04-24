Rakitic: I never said I want Real Madrid to win the Champions League

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic has moved to quell suggestions that he said he wants Real Madrid to win the Champions League.

Rakitic told Sportske Novosti recently that Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric winning the Champions League could provide the Croatia camp with a boost ahead of Euro 2016.

Coming off the back of Barcelona's European exit at the hands of Atletico Madrid, Rakitic's comments promptly caused consternation in both Catalan and Madrid's notoriously partisan media circles.

Responding to a question if Barca's Champions League loss would make him fresher for the Euros, Rakitic said: "Each of us want big trophies and, if you succeed, tiredness is less important. There would have been enough time left to recover.

"That is why I wish Luka Modric would win that trophy because it would be another stimulation to all of us [in Croatia's national team]."

In an attempt to soothe any rising anger among Barca fans, Rakitic has quickly pointed out that he will not be supporting Madrid when they take on Manchester City in the semi-finals.

"Some people should change translators," he posted on Twitter. "I wish the best to Luka, but I have never said that I want Real Madrid to win the UCL."