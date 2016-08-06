Rakitic paying no attention to heavy Liverpool defeat

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic is reading nothing into the 4-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool, insisting Luis Enrique's men simply need to work harder to prepare for their upcoming fixtures.

Goals from Sadio Mane, a Javier Mascherano own goal, Divock Origi and a stoppage-time header from Marko Grujic left the Liga champions crestfallen at Wembley in the International Champions Cup.

But Croatia international Rakitic is keen to move on and was quick to stress that pre-season results are irrelevant.

"It is clear that today we needed some more players back, to reach the level that Liverpool were playing at," Rakitic said in a post-match interview.

"We have to remember, and it is the most important thing, that it is pre-season and not an official game.

"It is never good to lose, even in training sessions I want to win, but this is football.

"We have to work hard to arrive at our best level because the Supercopa de Espana is coming up, so we have to work hard to prepare.

"We had a good run around, nothing more."