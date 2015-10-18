Rakitic praise for Barca spirit and sensational Neymar

Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic praised his team's character after the Neymar-inspired 5-2 comeback win over Rayo Vallecano.

Luis Enrique's men had seen their title defence falter with two losses in the past three matches and they were behind again when Javi Guerra opened the scoring at Camp Nou.

But the visitors found Neymar in inspired form, the Brazilian captain winning and converting two penalties and scoring a quickfire second-half double before laying on the fifth for Luis Suarez.

"We worked well after the Rayo goal," Rakitic said. "We did not abandon our style and it is a deserved victory.

"We must continue like this because there are big games to come."

On Neymar's form, the Croatia international added: "I hope it does not stop, that it stays that way and that he can repeat as soon as possible."

Sergi Roberto made his 11th start of the season against Rayo, a run that the 23-year-old believes vindicates his decision to stay at the Camp Nou this season.

"I am very confident and now I can take minutes [on the pitch as], something that can be appreciated," he said.

"If I had gone I would have regretted it."