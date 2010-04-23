Ramble Extra: Messi better than Pele?

Always funny, never dull, The Football Ramble's podcasts have won three gongs in the 2009 Soccerlens Awards - Best Football Podcast (Editor's Choice and Readers' Choice) plus Funniest Football Website.

And they're also up for both Best EPL Podcast and Funniest Website in the upcoming EPL Talk Awards. Vote for them here.

Every Friday, they are lovely enough to produce a special, exclusive extra bit for FourFourTwo.com.

This week, the Ramblers discuss players who warrant a place on the plane to South Africa that aren't assured one, Diego Maradona's World Cup XI and whether Lionel Messi is better than Pele.





If you like what you hear, you can get the main weekly Ramble podcast from TheFootballRamble.com or subscribe via iTunes here.

