Ramires eyes Benfica return in future

The Brazil international, who left the Estadio da Luz for Stamford Bridge in 2010, hailed the Lisbon club for giving him a chance to impress in Europe and admitted he retains a great affection for the club.

Since making the move to the Premier League, Ramires has won the FA Cup, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and highlighted Benfica's recent lack of silverware as one of their only drawbacks.

The Portuguese outfit endured a tough end to last season as they missed out on the Primeira Liga title, Taca de Portugal and Europa League (to Chelsea) with late goals killing their chances in each competition.

But Ramires would still consider a return to the club he made 43 appearances for in just one season after joining from Cruzeiro in 2009.

"Football is full of surprises and I would like to return one day," Ramires said.

"Benfica have a great team with a great history, a great manager. They have only been lacking titles recently.

"I've still got a tremendous amount of affection for Benfica, not just because they opened the door to Europe for me but because of all the things I experienced there.

"How they welcomed me and how well everything turned out. I can only thank the club."