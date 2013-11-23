Ramirez set for Serie A return from Saints

Uruguayan Ramirez has just 94 English Premier League minutes under his belt this campaign, and is yet to make a league start under Mauricio Pochettino.

Ramirez's agent Pablo Betancourt has revealed he is shopping around the midfielder, to ensure he gets minutes into his legs to benefit his chances of getting game time at the FIFA World Cup next year.

"Inter have been in touch with me two or three times already," Betancourt told calciomercato.com.

"There are lots of South Americans at the Nerazzurri and Italian football was what launched him in the first place, so it would be perfect.

"I've got to meet with the president of the English club and we've got to see whether Ramirez will remain in the Premier League or return to Italy, it doesn't matter where.

"All that matters is he plays in the run-up to the World Cup.

"The only problem will be talking to the president of Southampton, Nicola Cortese, who has always handled my client with kid gloves."

The 22-year-old could also be Napoli-bound, with Football Italia reporting the Naples-based club are also in the running for his services alongside Inter.