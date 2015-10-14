Ramos back in Madrid training ahead of Levante clash

Sergio Ramos has returned to training with Real Madrid after missing Spain's last two Euro 2016 qualifiers with a shoulder injury.

Ramos dislocated his shoulder in Madrid's 4-0 Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk last month, but returned to action for the derby with Atletico Madrid - a 1-1 draw - 10 days ago.

However, Ramos then withdrew from the Spain squad ahead of qualifiers with Luxembourg and Ukraine after aggravating the problem.

Madrid take on Levante on Saturday and may be able to utilise Ramos again after the centre-back took part in what the club described as an "intense session" with the squad on Wednesday.

Rafael Benitez's men sit second in La Liga, one point behind leaders Villarreal with 15 points from seven games.