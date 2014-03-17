Ramos close to Dortmund move, says agent

The Colombia international has previously spoken of being open to a move to Signal Iduna Park following a season where he has scored 15 goals from 27 appearances in all competitions.

Having helped Hertha to promotion from the German second tier last season, Ramos has been repeatedly linked with Dortmund - who will lose star striker Robert Lewandowski to Bayern Munich at the end of the campaign.

And the 28-year-old's representative, Helmuth Wennin, claims there is a strong chance that his client will be linking up for Dortmund next season.

"There is a great possibility that Adrian goes to Dortmund," he told Colombian news agency Colprensa.

"I prefer it when the official announcement comes from the clubs."

Ramos scored in a 2-1 victory against Dortmund back in December.