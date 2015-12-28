Ramos doubtful for Real Madrid as Carvajal returns to training

Sergio Ramos is set to miss Real Madrid's final Liga match of 2015 against Real Sociedad, although Dani Carvajal could bolster their defensive ranks.

Ramos undertook indoor gym work on Monday as his team-mates were put through their final preparations for the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The captain could be replaced by Raphael Varane at centre-back after the France international returned to training on Sunday following a month-long injury absence with a thigh complaint.

And under-pressure coach Rafael Benitez has his defensive options bolstered further by Carvajal also rejoining the squad following a similar problem.

The Spain full-back has not featured for Madrid since sustaining the problem during last month's 2-0 win at Eibar.

Real Madrid are third in La Liga, two points behind leaders Barcelona having played a game more.

They won 10-2 against nine-man Rayo Vallecano last time out.