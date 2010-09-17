Ramos fit for Real Madrid

Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho has Sergio Ramos back in his squad for Saturday's match at promoted Real Sociedad after the Spain defender shook off a muscle problem that kept him out of midweek Champions League action.

Midfielders Kaka (knee) and Fernando Gago (knee) and defenders Raul Albiol (ankle) and Ezequiel Garay (knee) are still unavailable due to injury, the club said on their website.

Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso will not be doing any favours for Sociedad, where he played from 1996-2000, although he said he was looking forward to returning to his hometown club.

"There will be three points up for grabs and for the 90 minutes we'll be opponents even though I always have been, and will be, for Real Sociedad," Alonso said. "Going home is always nice and they have always received me very well."

Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola has a full squad available for Sunday's trip to leaders Atletico Madrid apart from injured striker Jeffren, the champions said on their website.

Barca are looking to get their campaign back on track after slipping up against promoted Hercules last weekend, although Atletico were the only team to beat them last season.

Atletico's Argentina striker Sergio Aguero is racing to be fit after injuring his ankle in last weekend's 2-1 win at Athletic Bilbao.

The Atletico players must not allow Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat at Aris Salonika to affect them, according to captain Antonio Lopez.

"They are two completely different competitions and we have to be focused and with our minds on the Barca match," he told reporters.

Sevilla and Spain winger Jesus Navas will be out for 10 to 15 days after suffering ligament damage in Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat by Paris Saint-Germain, the club said on their website.

Brazil striker Luis Fabiano and French defender Abdoulay Konko picked up minor injuries and are doubtful for Sunday's match at Malaga.

New Hercules striker David Trezeguet said he understood the importance of Sunday's match at home to neighbours Valencia.

"I know the emotion this match generates among the Hercules fans," the France World Cup winner, who joined from Juventus in the close season, told the sports daily As.

Trezeguet also hoped his switch to La Liga would give him more playing time and help his bid to get back in the France squad.

