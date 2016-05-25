Ramos highlights Griezmann threat

Sergio Ramos has highlighted Antoine Griezmann as Atletico Madrid's main threat to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The Spanish rivals meet in a repeat of the 2014 showpiece in Milan on Saturday, with Madrid looking to claim the trophy for the 11th time in their history.

Griezmann has scored 32 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for Atletico this season, including key strikes as Diego Simeone's side secured a 1-0 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu in February before eliminating Barcelona and Bayern Munich from the Champions League.

The France international is the main concern for Ramos ahead of the final, but he acknowledged the importance of the team ethic in Atletico's style.

"I like to win against the best, to put the best 11 players they have," he said on Cadena SER.

"I concern myself with the team, otherwise it would be disrespectful to the players of Atletico Madrid and the philosophy of Cholo [Simeone].

"But if you ask for a name, for me Griezmann is a great player."

Zinedine Zidane took over from Rafael Benitez in January and helped Madrid close the gap to La Liga winners Barcelona, who they finished one point adrift of.

After missing out domestically, the centre-back hopes to give the fans something to celebrate on Saturday.

"After a very complicated year with a change of coach, since Zidane arrived Madrid identifies with the game we have played," Ramos added.

"We forced Barca to the last matchday [in La Liga] and we face this final as a new opportunity to give a title to the fans. I would not focus on a failure."

Madrid have struggled for results at San Siro historically, but Ramos is looking forward to playing at the home of one his heroes.

"The crowd motivates me and San Siro does too. Although Madrid has not done well here, I like it a lot because one of my idols is Paolo Maldini," he said.

"Besides, it is always said that Milan is the Madrid of Italy and I enjoy these big atmospheres and Saturday will be unique."