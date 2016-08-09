Ramos revels in Real Madrid's extra-time Super Cup victory

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos heaped praise on his team-mates for their never-say-die attitude after they beat Sevilla 3-2 after extra time to lift the UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday.

Full-back Dani Carvajal produced a moment of individual brilliance in the 119th minute to deliver the Super Cup trophy to Madrid, after Ramos had forced the match into extra time with his stoppage-time equaliser.

Speaking afterwards, Ramos said: "It's incredible. When you're looking to do something and you dream of it, you have to carry on fighting until the last second; and this has its rewards.

"The collective work is what you have to highlight, they showed face despite the absentees.

"To win a trophy is always incredible. The game had its different phases and we have to continue working hard to make sure we're in form going into the season."

UEFA Super Cup 2016 WINNERSAugust 9, 2016

Madrid made a flying start thanks to young midfielder Marco Asensio, who opened the scoring with a stunning 21st-minute strike into the top corner.

Sevilla hit back with two goals from Franco Vazquez and Yevhen Konoplyanka as they moved 2-1 ahead with 18 minutes remaining.

Madrid, however, were not to be denied as Ramos popped up to equalise in the 93rd minute before Carvajal danced his way through Sevilla's defence to settle the contest.

"I'm very happy, we were made to suffer. We managed to last better and Dani Carvajal scored a wondergoal and we're happy to win the Super Cup," Asensio added.

"It was my first [goal] for the club. We never give up and that's our character, you can always win a game. This is incredible, and is the line I have to follow. A win and a goal, you can't ask for more."

This just happened August 9, 2016

Lucas Vazquez continued: "The goal came from trying and trying again. Dani Carvajal's strike was spectacular, he deserves it more than anyone.

"Sergio Ramos is the first to never give up and he is always there in important moments. It is brilliant to have him. We have got a lot of depth and a side to take on all comers."