Ramos sends well wishes after London attack
Sergio Ramos took to Twitter to pay tribute to those affected by the attacks in London on Saturday.
Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos sent his well wishes after London was rocked by a terror attack.
Terrorism reared its ugly head in the United Kingdom again on Saturday – less than a fortnight after 22 people were killed by a suicide bomber in Manchester.
Pedestrians were injured after a vehicle mounted a curb on London Bridge, while police responded to reports of a stabbing in Borough Market – where shots were fired, with no confirmation of casualties.
And Ramos took a moment away from his celebrations as Madrid lifted the Champions League trophy to pay tribute to those affected in the English capital.
Ramos wrote on Twitter: "Our thoughts are with #London."
The London attack overshadowed a historic night for Madrid, who defeated 10-man Juventus 4-1 in Cardiff.
With the victory – spearheaded by Cristiano Ronaldo's brace – Madrid became the first team in the Champions League era to win back-to-back trophies.
