Ramos set for 500th Real Madrid appearance

Sergio Ramos is set to make his 500th appearance for Real Madrid after being named in the starting line-up for Saturday's clash with Osasuna.

The club captain will reach the milestone when he leads out the team for his 350th match for the club in LaLiga.

He is 12th on Madrid's all-time appearances list, seven behind former midfielder Michel and 241 adrift of record-holder Raul.

Ramos joined the capital club from Sevilla in 2005 for a reported fee of €27million - a record for a Spanish teenager - and has gone on to achieve huge success at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The 31-year-old has won 13 major trophies with Madrid, including three league titles, two Copas del Rey, two Champions Leagues and two Club World Cups.

He has registered a hugely impressive 66 goals and 35 assists in his 499 appearances to date and has forged a reputation for vital late strikes in recent seasons.

Ramos, who has been criticised for ill discipline on occasion, has received 173 yellow cards and a total of 21 reds during his Madrid career.