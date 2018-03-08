Ramos shows off birthday present - a bespoke SEAT 600

Sergio Ramos is no stranger to lavish lifestyle choices, but the Real Madrid captain turned more heads than usual when he turned up for training on Thursday in his new birthday present.

The defender arrived at Valdebebas in a bespoke SEAT 600, complete with personalised 'SR4' stickers on the red bodywork.

The Spain star boasts a fleet of luxury cars, including an Audi R8 Spyder gifted by the club last November, but his latest set of wheels shows his preference for style over size.

The car was apparently an early birthday gift from his brother Rene, with Ramos writing on Instagram: "Classic cars never die. Earthly [sic] birthday present. Thanks. Love you, bro."