Ramos urges Real Madrid to 'fight to the end'

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos says they will not give up in the fight to win La Liga following Saturday's 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad.

Gareth Bale's late header sealed maximum points in a difficult encounter at Anoeta to send Madrid top of the table, having played a game more than Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Ramos admits it was vital to turn up the heat on their title rivals with a win and is now pinning his hopes on one or two favours to help their bid for a first title since 2012.

"The team did everything," he told Movistar Plus. "We had no luck with our chances but we were pushing well. It was a final, you play for La Liga. We had to put pressure on.

"As long as there are chances, we have to fight to the end. That's Madrid's philosophy. It's the end of an exciting league. We would have liked a different situation but now we have to wait and hope that they slip."

Madrid were without Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema for the match, but Ramos was delighted with the performances of Jese Rodriguez and Lucas Vazquez in their absence.

"This team always responds, there's a big squad," he said. "If Lucas or Jese go out then they always deliver. That's the key."