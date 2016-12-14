Rampant Monaco thrash Rennes to leave Jardim delighted

Monaco's fine season continued with a 7-0 thrashing of Rennes in the Coupe de la Ligue on Wednesday as Leonardo Jardim's side astonishing goal tally mounted.

Sitting second in Ligue 1 with 53 top-flight goals, Monaco dished out a hammering to a Rennes side themselves sitting in the league's top five.

Despite making several changes from Saturday's 4-0 triumph at Bordeaux, a hat-trick from 17-year-old Kylian Mbappe laid the foundation for a stunning success, which secured a spot in the quarter-finals.

Gabriel Boschilia got in on the act with a double, while Corentin Jean netted and Dimitri Cavare's own goal completed the rout.

A delighted Jardim, whose side have 76 goals in 28 matches in all competitions this season, said: "There is no such thing as perfection, but we are on a good run."