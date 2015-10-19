Ramsey: Arsenal can cope with Lewandowski

Aaron Ramsey has backed the Arsenal defence to keep Robert Lewandowski quiet when they host Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Poland international has been in extraordinary form this season, scoring 22 goals in 16 appearances for club and country.

However, Ramsey is confident that Arsenal's central defensive pairing will be able to nullify the striker in the Champions League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

"Lewandowski has done really well for the last few years and at the beginning of this season has scored a lot of goals, but we have quality defenders [who] are more than capable of dealing with him," Ramsey said on Tuesday.

Despite losing their opening two games in the competition to Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos, the Welshman feels they have the ability to take all three points.

"They are a great team with great individuals but also work hard as a team," Ramsey added.

"They are there or thereabouts every year so it will be difficult, but we are more than capable of a result if we perform how we know we can.

"Previous results have gone against us. You have to give 100 per cent in the Champions League as you're up against the biggest teams. These are ones you want to be in and test yourself.

"Unfortunately in last two Champions League matches we weren't quite there. Our focus is on Bayern we're really looking forward to going out and expressing ourselves."