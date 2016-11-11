Ramsey could play for anybody, insists Coleman

Chris Coleman has talked up Wales and Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey by claiming he could walk into any team in world football.

The 25-year-old will return for Wales in their World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Saturday, playing his first game for his country since their Euro 2016 quarter-final win over Belgium.

Gareth Bale may be the headline act in Coleman's side, but the manager insists Ramsey has the ability to play for any club he wants.

"Because I've seen him up close, in a tournament, I've seen the level he's at, he could play for anybody," said Coleman.

"There's not a team on the planet he couldn't play for when he's at his best.

"That's not a biased opinion because I'm a Welshman and we all love Rambo - I'm looking at it clinically.

"Playing in a tournament against the top teams, he was head and shoulders above. He could play for anyone."

Ramsey has been a big miss for Wales during his absence through a hamstring injury as his side slipped two points behind Group D leaders Serbia.

"We were without him for the first three games and it was a blow for us that - it would be a blow for anyone," Coleman continued.

"It was disappointing and frustrating. You have to say, without Aaron Ramsey, take him out of any team and it's a loss. So it's nice to have him back.

"He's not played too much football for Arsenal, of course, but he's going to start the game as we sit here now.

"However long he'll last - physically we don't know, but we do know he's generally probably one of the fittest players playing football."

Wales face Serbia for the first time since playing them twice in 2014 World Cup qualifying, where they were thrashed 6-1 away and 3-0 at home.