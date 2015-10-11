Ramsey: This is a great moment for Welsh football

Aaron Ramsey has described qualification for Euro 2016 as "a great moment for Welsh football".

Chris Coleman's men were beaten 2-0 by Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, yet Israel's defeat at the hands of Cyprus saw them book their place at next year's tournament after all.

Wales last made it to a major tournament in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup, but they had never qualified for a European Championship until now.

"What a great moment for Welsh football. What an achievement to have made history, we are finally going to a major tournament," Ramsey said.

"It's not going to sink in for a while, I'm so proud. We are finally going.

"This group of players is quite special. It didn't quite happen tonight, but the togetherness, we've been really hard to beat.

"This has been a dream of mine, I know for the others it's been the same. We’re only a small nation, but we've done it. We're over the moon."

Wales sit second in Group B with 18 points from nine games, trailing leaders Belgium by two points ahead of matchday 10. They end their campaign with a home match against Andorra on Tuesday.