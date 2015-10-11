Ramsey: This is a great moment for Welsh football
Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey was over the moon after Wales secured qualification for the European Championship for the first time ever.
Aaron Ramsey has described qualification for Euro 2016 as "a great moment for Welsh football".
Chris Coleman's men were beaten 2-0 by Bosnia-Herzegovina on Saturday, yet Israel's defeat at the hands of Cyprus saw them book their place at next year's tournament after all.
Wales last made it to a major tournament in 1958, when they reached the quarter-finals at the World Cup, but they had never qualified for a European Championship until now.
"What a great moment for Welsh football. What an achievement to have made history, we are finally going to a major tournament," Ramsey said.
"It's not going to sink in for a while, I'm so proud. We are finally going.
"This group of players is quite special. It didn't quite happen tonight, but the togetherness, we've been really hard to beat.
"This has been a dream of mine, I know for the others it's been the same. We’re only a small nation, but we've done it. We're over the moon."
Wales sit second in Group B with 18 points from nine games, trailing leaders Belgium by two points ahead of matchday 10. They end their campaign with a home match against Andorra on Tuesday.
