Ramsey plays down ankle injury concerns

The midfielder was substituted in stoppage time during Wales' 2-1 win in Andorra on Tuesday after attempting a turn on a controversial 3G pitch and going over on his ankle.

There were fears that Ramsey could be facing a spell on the sidelines, but the former Cardiff City man has played down concerns over his fitness.

He told BBC Sport: "I'll be alright. The pitch was very hard. There's no give in it so I rolled my ankle a bit.

"Hopefully it will be nothing and I'll be available for Saturday.

"These are the games you want to play in and I'm looking forward to it."

Ramsey also joined manager Chris Coleman and match-winner Gareth Bale, who scored both goals, in voicing his disapproval with the playing surface.

"I don't know how you could play football on that pitch to be honest." he added.

"Normally we play quick and play the ball on the floor, playing around teams, but we couldn't do that.

"It was bobbly so it was very difficult. The main thing is we came here and won. Now we can move on and play on grass next time."