Ramsey to return for Anderlecht clash

The Wales international has missed the last four matches for club and country with a hamstring injury sustained in the 1-1 draw with Tottenham last month.

Manager Arsene Wenger revealed on Thursday that Ramsey would miss Saturday's Premier League meeting with Hull City but would return to training on Monday, and is set to be fit to return against Anderlecht in midweek.

"Ramsey will be back in full training on Monday and will be in the squad for Anderlecht," he said.

Wenger also confirmed that Laurent Koscielny had not recovered from an Achilles in problem in time for the weekend, but there was positive news in that the France international defender would not require surgery.

Tomas Rosicky should be fit to face Hull after returning from international duty with Czech Republic with a slight knock to his calf.

Reports in the British media had surfaced suggesting that Monaco had been in talks with Arsenal to bring Wenger back to his old employers, but Wenger himself dismissed any such talk.

"Before you ask, the story about Monaco is completely untrue, so you don't need to ask me the question," he said.