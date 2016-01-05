Ramsey returns to QPR with new role

QPR have handed former coach Chris Ramsey a new role after appointing him as technical director on Tuesday.

The 53-year-old had taken the reins at Loftus Road following the resignation of Harry Redknapp in February, before he was given the job on a permanent basis.

However, after failing to prevent relegation from the Premier League Ramsey was sacked in November with QPR sitting 13th in the Championship after 15 matches.

QPR have since appointed Jimmy-Floyd Hasselbaink as boss, with Ramsey now taking up a role which includes academy coaching, player development and scouting.

"Whilst we were disappointed things did not work out with Chris at first-team level earlier in the season, we were determined to retain his services at QPR," said director of football Les Ferdinand.

"As such, we actually put a clause in his contract which allowed us to retain Chris' services in a player-development role should things not work out for him as head coach.

"Chris knows academy football inside-out and having put the building blocks in place for a lot of the good restructuring work that's been done here over the past 11 months, he can come in and make an instant impact in an environment he has helped build."