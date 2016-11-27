Randolph pleased with Old Trafford point

Darren Randolph praised the team effort as West Ham earned themselves a point against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

After taking the lead inside the opeing two minutes through Diafra Sakho and conceding Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser, the Hammers had to withstand sustained pressure as United pushed for a winner.

Randolph was called into action to deny Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Wayne Rooney, with the Republic of Ireland international making some fine saves to keep the hosts at bay.

He was reluctant to accept all the credit, though, and congratulated his team-mates for securing a valuable point.

"[It was] busy, we had to dig deep to get something," he said. "And we did - we rode our luck a little bit and we had to defend for lives at times, but we got that luck and the break of the ball.

"We are satisfied with the point."

United threatened on a number of occasions in the closing minutes but a trademark late winner was not forthcoming, with West Ham able to hang on - unlike last week when they succumbed to Tottenham at White Hart Lane.

Randolph added: "It was important to have a good performance after last week and show we can compete against big teams.

"We wanted to put in a shift today and we believed could get something out of the game.

"It was not just me that had to stay switched on, it was the whole team, which they were and got a point."