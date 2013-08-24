Rangel fears threat of Spurs' Soldado

That is the view of Spanish defender Angel Rangel, who believes he and his Swansea team-mates need to be on top of their game when they come against his compatriot at White Hart Lane.

Tottenham broke their transfer record by paying a reported £26million to bring Soldado to White Hart Lane from Valencia in the close-season, and the Spain international striker has begun repaying that fee already with three goals in two competitive appearances for the club.

And Rangel is in no doubt that the 28-year-old will present a major threat to his side's chances of bouncing back from their 4-1 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League opener last Saturday.

"He has started so well at Spurs and has scored in every game," the former Terrassa man told the South Wales Evening Post.

"He has a great reputation in Spain and he is getting better and better with every season, and from what I have seen he can score from so many positions.

"He is a proper striker who was one of the best in Spain.

"Going to a different league and scoring in the first few games is going to give him a big boost and build his confidence."