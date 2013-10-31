Rangel ready for 'biggest ever derby'

It will be the first time the two clubs have met in the top division of English football, with their last encounter coming in the Championship in February 2011.

Unlike many of his team-mates, Rangel, who joined Swansea in 2007, has played in numerous derbies against their fierce rivals previously, but he expects this weekend's clash to be the most heated.

"I think it’s going to be a loud game, really intense and a lot of emotions around," said the Spaniard.

"They (the other players) know it’s always a crazy one but they haven’t experienced it here yet.

"There is extra spice in it and it’s going to be really exciting - probably the biggest ever - and the most important thing is to win it."

Rangel also warned his team-mates they must keep a cool head during the match and not let the intensity of the occasion get to them.

"It's a derby and the most important thing is to stick together and enjoy it," he added.

"Going to Cardiff is always difficult, we know that, but I don’t think it’s one you need any motivation for. We know exactly what it means to the fans and to the city.

"We have to play football and try to win it."